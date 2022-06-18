  
Action plan for recruitment to police and other posts in AP: CM Jagan

Published Jun 18, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2022, 12:04 am IST
State government filled 39,654 vacant posts in 2021-22, as also gave permanent jobs to 1.26 lakh employees, said Jagan
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday that the state government filled 39,654 vacant posts in 2021-22, as also gave permanent jobs to 1.26 lakh employees in Village/Ward Secretariats and took 50,000 RTC employees into the government by merging it with the APSRTC.

The chief minister conducted a review meeting on the job calendar at the CM Camp office and asked officials to fill the remaining vacancies in the job calendar. They were also told to  prepare an action plan on police recruitments, by the first week of July.

 

The chief minister asked them to also fill the vacancies in the medical and health department by the end of June, the associate professor posts in the higher education department by September and the APPSC posts by March.

He said the state government has been spending lot of money on health and education. There won't be much benefit if vacant posts are not filled. The recruitment of teaching posts in the higher education department, including regular and contract jobs, should be transparent and effective, he said, and directed the officials to prepare plans in this regard.

 

The CM wanted the officials to prepare an action plan for recruitment to police posts and said recruitment should be done regularly.

The officials informed the CM that 39,654 vacant posts were filled in the year 2021-22, of which 39,310 were in the medical and health department. As many as 47,465 posts were notified, of which 83.5 per cent were filled in a year.

They said 16.5 per cent posts, or about 8,000 in number, are yet to be filled. Of these, 1,198 posts are in the medical and health department.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy, finance special chief secretary SS Rawat, women and child welfare principal secretary Anuradha, irrigation PS Sashi Bhushan, health PS Ravichandra, social welfare secretary MM Naik, college education commissioner Pola Bhaskar, higher education council chairman Hemachandra Reddy, home secretary Hareesh Gupta and GAD secretary Arun Kumar were present.

 

...
