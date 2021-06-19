Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2021 Only night curfew fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Only night curfew from June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 19, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Relaxation from 6 am to 6 pm; No changes in EG
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination progress. (PTI Photo)
Vijayawada: The day-long relaxation in AP is going to give a big relief to people from June 20 due to the increase of curfew relaxation time. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination progress, and decided to relax the curfew from 6 am to 6 pm after June 20 in all districts barring East Godavari where the existing timings will continue.

During the review meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, it was decided that shops and business establishments should close by 5 pm and the curfew should be implemented strictly from 6 pm to 6 am.

 

The relaxation timings in East Godavari district would remain the same from 6 am to 2 pm due to high positivity rate. The government offices will function on regular timings and all the employees should attend office.

The CM directed officials to expedite the works of construction of a new 350 tonnes liquid oxygen manufacturing plant so that the state will attain self-sufficiency in the availability of medical oxygen. He said oxygen generated from this plant can be used for industrial purposes in case it not required for medical purposes.

 

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up cryogenic tankers along with PSA oxygen generation units and added that D-type cylinders also should be made available at hospitals so that oxygen would be efficiently supplied to the patients’ hospitals.

On the preparedness to tackle the impending Corona third wave in the state, it is informed that as many 12,187 oxygen concentrators would reach the state by July 15 and 10,000 D-type cylinders by June 24. Steps were being taken to provide oxygen facilities to 50 or more bed hospitals. Another 20 ISO tankers would reach the state by July 5.

 

The officials informed that 10 kl oxygen tankers were being made available at hospitals with 100 or more beds. They said Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in lowest mortality rate with 0.66 per cent death rate, positivity rate at 5.99 per cent, recovery rate at 95.53 per cent, and added that the active cases were reduced to 69,831 cases.

The CM was informed said 2,562 ICU beds were available at present. As many as 13,738 oxygen beds were available now as compared to only 433 on May 17. More than 12,000 general beds were available at present, while there were just 4,978 on May 14, the officials said and added that the lowest positivity rate of 2.58 per cent was registered in Kurnool district and it was the highest in East Godavari at 12.25 percent. The officials said 90.54 per cent of beds were allotted under Aarogyasri in network hospitals and there were 7,056 patients in Covid care centres. A total of 2,584 black fungus cases were registered in the state so far, of which 185 people died and 976 people were discharged.

 

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid command control chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid taskforce committee chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, secretary (health) M. Ravi Chandra, commissioner of health Katamaneni Bhaskar, ‘104’ call center in-charge A. Babu, APMSIDC MD Vijayarama Raju, Ayush commissioner V. Ramulu and other officials were present.

Tags: night curfew, covid situation in india, chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jagan mohan reddy, vaccination progress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


