Only graduate from Coimbatore's tribal village teaches children as schools shut down

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
The BCom graduate is doing her bit by providing free classes to the children of her village
Sandhya teaching the tribal children of her village. (Photo: ANI)
 Sandhya teaching the tribal children of her village. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: Sandhya, the first and only graduate of Chinnampathy tribal village in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, has stepped up to fill up the educational void in the lives of children caused by the shutting down of schools due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

The BCom graduate is doing her bit by providing free classes to the children of her village.

 

"Earlier, very few were interested but soon more children joined classes. They are now much more interested in learning," Sandhya told ANI.

Sandhya also teaches children folk dance and music during the classes.

She further said, "I am the only graduate from the settlement. Most of the children here stop studies after completing elementary or middle school as the families cannot afford to send them to school."

"I am taking regular classes for all subjects. There is a primary level school in the village and the government provides all the facilities. But due to lack of awareness, there are many school dropouts in the village," she added.

 

Tags: tamil nadu lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


