Lockdown likely to end on June 20 in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government is most likely to lift the lockdown entirely from June 20, except in a few places in Khammam and Nalgonda districts where Covid-19 cases are yet to come under control. The government is also considering a proposal to continue with a shortened night curfew from 9 pm to 7 am for few more days.

The ongoing lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am will end on June 19. Official sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was in favour of lifting the lockdown as the Covid-19 situation had come under control.

The health department is learnt to have submitted a report to the CM stating that the restrictions since mid-April have helped contain the spread of the Coronavirus. The daily Covid-19 case numbers have fallen fell below the 1,500-mark and nine districts have reported zero positivity rate.

The health department opined that the situation does not warrant extension of the lockdown. It also cautioned that that strict measures should be taken to ensure that people follow Covid-19 norms like mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and preventing mass gatherings.

Against this backdrop, the CM is likely to take a decision on lifting of lockdown from June 20.

The CM has also decided to undertake surprise visits of the districts from June 20 to inspect the progress of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes besides inaugurating new collectorate complexes and launching several development programmes. The CM also wants to revive economic activity in the state which was impacted due to the restrictions since April. Kharif agriculture activity has also picked up across the state due to incessant rains in districts.

Official sources said CM is considering all these factors before taking a final call on the lockdown.