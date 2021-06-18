Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2021 India records 62,480 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 62,480 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2021, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 10:30 am IST
The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections
People enroll their names to be administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at Shadnagar, about 45 kilometers from Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 People enroll their names to be administered the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive at Shadnagar, about 45 kilometers from Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after 73 days and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 96 per cent.

 

The active cases have declined to 7,98,656 comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 28,084 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 19,29,476 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,71,67,696.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.24 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 11 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.80 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,85,80,647, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 26,89,60,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Bhopal stands at Rs 104.53 and 95.75 per litre respectively and in Mimbai Rs 102.82 and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul Gandhi flays Modi-government over rising fuel price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual launch of ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’, in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors'

The Coast Guard said it is on alert. (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Indian Coast Guard on alert after oil spill from Haldia-bound Portuguese ship

BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran (Image credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp)

Kerala police files FIR against BJP state chief over bribery allegations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham