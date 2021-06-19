Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2021 IMA decries attacks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMA decries attacks against docs, stage protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Members of both the medical and non-medical fraternity urged the government to take strict action to protect doctors
As part of nation-wide protest against increased attacks on doctors fraternity being organised under the aegis of Indian Medical Association, the Gandhi Hospital doctors staged a protest on Friday. (Photo:DC)
 As part of nation-wide protest against increased attacks on doctors fraternity being organised under the aegis of Indian Medical Association, the Gandhi Hospital doctors staged a protest on Friday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Senior doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other members protested against the violence against doctors during Covid-19 pandemic here on Friday.

The manner in which doctors in emergency rooms and those treating Covid-19 patients were attacked was acrimonious, they said, adding that the doctors were blamed for no fault of theirs. The protesting doctors wore black badges, black shirts and black masks to protest the violence against them.

 

They protested for a few minutes in hospitals, outpatient departments and the IMA building in Koti and also gave their representation to the director-general of police M Mahender Reddy.

Dr Lav Kumar Reddy, president, IMA, TS chapter, said, "Attack on doctors must be a non-bailable offence. Covid-19 is a new disease which is evolving and blaming doctors does not help. Doctors died in both the first and second waves and some of them succumbed while treating patients."

In a meeting with various dignitaries from the non-medical sector, it was noted that there were attacks also by educated people on doctors. There were also planned attacks as was noted in a recent case in Hyderabad where a doctor was blamed for the critical status of the patient.

 

It was pointed out that this kind of behaviour was unbecoming and there must be strict rules which would deter people from taking these steps.

Members of both the medical and non-medical fraternity urged the government to take strict action to protect doctors and to ensure that emergency wards of all hospitals must have a security mechanism in place for their protection.

...
Tags: ima, indian medical association, covid-19, doctors protest, doctors, attacks on doctors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Locals said Malla Reddy has been facing financial hardships for the last few months. (Representational Image:PTI)

Displaced farmer ends life after revenue officials reject his claim for house

The joint collector explained that in fact payments to farmers must be made within 21 days after they sell their crop at paddy purchasing centres. But to curb irregularities and mediators enrolling as farmers, government is taking up pre-audit and final audit to identify the real farmers. — Representational image/DC Image

East Godavari farmers yet to receive Rs. 500 crore paddy arrears

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid situation and vaccination progress. (PTI Photo)

Only night curfew from June 20: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishnadas said the survey christened as YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhuraksha Pathakam was being conducted after a century. — Representational image/DC Image

Land survey to be made foolproof



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Visakhapatnam

Additional forces were being deployed to the incident spot wherein weapons including a set of AK-47 used by the Moaists were found, the police sources said. (Representational image: PTI)

Decision to increase gap between Covishield doses based on scientific evidence: NTAGI

The NTAGI chairman also stated that Canada, Sri Lanka and few other countries are using 12 - 16 weeks interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the Covishield vaccine. (ANI)

UP Police books Twitter, journalists for circulating video of Muslim man

The FIR alleges that the video was shared with an intention to provoke communal unrest. (Photo: Screengrab from video)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

India asks Pakistan to review in bill relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav's right to appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (50) is a retired Indian Navy officer. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham