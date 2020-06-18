86th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

VHP to hold nationwide door-to-door campaign against Chinese products

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on its soldiers.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile phones to break the backbone of the country.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the whole country is stunned over the fatal attack by China on its soldiers and it was high time that the neighbouring country was taught a lesson.

 

"I appeal to the people of Bharat for a total boycott of Chinese goods and mobile applications so that the Dragon's backbone is entirely broken and it is made spineless," Parande said.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation, along with its youth wing Bajrang Dal, will conduct a door-to-door campaign in the country asking people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile applications.

Expressing faith in the BJP-led government, VHP leaders said the leadership at the Centre and the country's brave soldiers are capable enough to tackle any crisis on the border.

...
Tags: vishwa hindu parishad, vhp and bajrang dal, vhp, ladakh standoff, galwan valley


