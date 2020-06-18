86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2020 MEA: S Jaishankar to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MEA: S Jaishankar to attend RIC meeting, featuring China and Russia, on June 23

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 9:34 pm IST
No bilateral issues will be discussed during the RIC meet, which will focus on the global coronavirus pandemic.
Russia will be the chair of the RIC this time.
 Russia will be the chair of the RIC this time.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the foreign minister-level trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting on June 23 through video-conferencing, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov  and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, New Delhi confirmed on Thursday.

The participation will be seen as significant, coming just days after the deadly clash that took place between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector on the night of June 15. Jaishankar had also spoken to his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday following the deadly clash and both sides had agreed to de-escalate the situation. However, no bilateral issues will be discussed during the RIC meet, which will focus on the global coronavirus pandemic.

 

The meeting will also assume significance since Russia — the current RIC Chair — has shown a great deal of interest in ensuring the dialogue when two of the RIC members are at loggerheads over border issues.

On Thursday evening, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Russia has called for a special session of the RIC to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the second world war over Nazism and creation of the UN. It will be the first meeting of the RIC Foreign Ministers that will be taking place through video conferencing. The EAM will be participating in this meeting. (On) the agenda, the three ministers are expected to discuss the current situation of the global pandemic and the challenges of global security, financial stability and RIC cooperation in that context.”

On Wednesday evening, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had tweeted, “The existence of the RIC is an undisputable reality, firmly fixed on the world map. As for the current stage of the trilateral cooperation, there are no indications that it might be frozen.”

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov  was quoted recently by the Russian media as saying that the RIC agenda (Russia-India-China format) would not involve issues relating to bilateral relations of RIC members.

...
