India wins UNSC non-permanent seat; whooping 184 out of 192 members vote in favour

New Delhi: India was on Thursday elected by United Nations (UN) member-countries overwhelmingly for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two year-term.

A whopping 184 out of the total 192 UN member-nations voted for India. This will be India’s eighth term in the UNSC. India was the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group and so was confident of its victory even before the election. India’s top priorities at the UNSC will include “a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”.

Generally, the elections are conducted through secret ballot as per procedure although there were reportedly certain “new voting arrangements” put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled India has been pushing for a permanent seat in the UNSC that has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five permanent members of the UNSC — called the “P-5”— are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. It is India’s belief that global multilateral institutions like the United Nations itself need reform now as they do not reflect the realities of the contemporary world. The menace of terrorism has also been a key concern of India, which faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Soon after the victory, senior diplomat and India’s recently-appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said, “I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanet member of the UNSC for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence the member States of the UN have reposed in India.”

He added, “Our election to the UNSC is a testament to PM Modi’s vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of Covid-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign led by EAM S. Jaishankar. India will become a member of the UNSC at a critical juncture. And we are confident that in the COVID and post-COVID world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.”

It may be recalled that India had earlier this month said it would “very likely” win the elected non-permanent seat. New Delhi had also listed its five priorities at the UN, including an effective response to international terrorism. India had also said that its overall objective would be reforms in global multilateral institutions.

The government had also emphasised India's “long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law”.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said India’s five priorities would be “new opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”.

Launching a brochure on June 5, external affairs minister Jaishankar had added that India’s approach would be guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which are --“Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace)”.