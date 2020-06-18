86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

368,705

1,441

Recovered

194,851

413

Deaths

12,275

13

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
India wins UNSC non-permanent seat; whooping 184 out of 192 members vote in favour

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 4:29 pm IST
Jun 18, 2020
India said that its overall objective would be reforms in global multilateral institutions.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: India was on Thursday elected by United Nations (UN) member-countries overwhelmingly for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two year-term.

A whopping 184 out of the total 192 UN member-nations voted for India. This will be India’s eighth term in the UNSC. India was the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group and so was confident of its victory even before the election. India’s top priorities at the UNSC will include “a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”.

 

Generally, the elections are conducted through secret ballot as per procedure although there were reportedly certain “new voting arrangements” put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled India has been pushing for a permanent seat in the UNSC that has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five permanent members of the UNSC — called the “P-5”— are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. It is India’s belief that global multilateral institutions like the United Nations itself need reform now as they do not reflect the realities of the contemporary world. The menace of terrorism has also been a key concern of India, which faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Soon after the victory, senior diplomat and India’s recently-appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said, “I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanet member of the UNSC for 2021-22. We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence the member States of the UN have reposed in India.”

He added, “Our election to the UNSC is a testament to PM Modi’s vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly in the time of Covid-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign led by EAM S. Jaishankar. India will become a member of the UNSC at a critical juncture. And we are confident that in the COVID and post-COVID world, India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.”   

It may be recalled that India had earlier this month said it would “very likely” win the elected non-permanent seat. New Delhi had also listed its five priorities at the UN, including an effective response to international terrorism. India had also said that its overall objective would be reforms in global multilateral institutions.

The government had also emphasised India's “long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law”.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said India’s five priorities would be “new opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”.

Launching a brochure on June 5, external affairs minister Jaishankar had added that India’s approach would be guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which are --“Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace)”.

