86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

367,264

13,107

Recovered

194,438

6,889

Deaths

12,262

341

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2020 Amid Unlock 1.0, Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid Unlock 1.0, India adds over 1.76 lakh COVID-19 cases in just 18 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 18, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
India has registered over 10,000 cases in a single day for the seventh straight day.
Better safe than sorry. (PTI)
 Better safe than sorry. (PTI)

A record single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases has taken India's tally to 3,66,946 on Thursday, while the death toll has risen to 12,237, with 334 new fatalities. This is the seventh consecutive day that India has registered over 10,000 cases in a single day.

Between June 1 and 18, the country has seen a surge of 1,76,411 coronavirus infection cases with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining among the top ten states,  accounting for the rising tally of COVID-19. 

 

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on Wednesday following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to the disease. India's COVID-19 fatality rate has risen from 2.8 to 3.3 per cent now.

The number of active cases as on Thursday stands at 1,60,384, while 1,94,324 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 am. Around 52.95 per cent patients have recovered so far, an official said.

Of the 334 new deaths reported till Thursday morning, 114 are in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Harynana, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, three in Bihar, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. Chhattishgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.  

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.   

Of the total 12, 237 deaths, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of fatalities -- 5,651 -- followed by Delhi with 1,904 deaths. Gujarat has recorded 1,560 deaths, Tamil Nadu 576, West Bengal 506, Madhya Pradesh 482, Uttar Pradesh 435, Rajasthan 313 and Telangana 192 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 130 in Haryana, 102 in Karnataka, 90 in Andhra Pradesh, 78 in Punjab, 65 in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have registered 10 deaths each, while Assam and Himachal Pradesh have recorded 8 deaths each.  Puducherry has reported 7 deaths,  Chandigarh 6 while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported 1 fatality each.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,16,752 followed by Tamil Nadu at 50,193,  Delhi at 47,102, Gujarat at 25,093. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 14,598 cases, while Rajasthan and West Bengal now have 13,542 and 12,300 cases respectively.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,244 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,832 in Haryana, 7,734 in Karnataka, 7,071 in Andhra Pradesh and 6,942 in Bihar. 

It has risen to 5,675 in Telangana, 5,406 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,605 in Assam and 4,338 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,497 coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,697 cases. 

A total of 2,023 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,895 in Jharkhand, 1,864 in Chhattisgarh, 1,135 in Tripura, 687 in Ladakh, 656 in Goa, 569 in Himachal Pradesh and 552 in Manipur.

Chandigarh has registered 368 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 245 cases, Nagaland has 193, Mizoram has 121, Arunachal Pradesh has 99, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 57 COVID-19 cases. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections each so far.

States scrambling to curb virus

In view of the increasing number of cases, states are now scrambling to increase beds for patients. Indian Railways said it has deployed 960 COVID Care Coaches in five states, out of which 503 are for Delhi alone.

There are 1,000 additional beds in Mumbai after the MMRDA handed over the second phase of its COVID-19 hospital. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has sought treatment drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, along with 500 ventilators from the Centre. 

West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to increase the number of beds to tackle the recent spurt in infections. Odisha government has announced to set up COVID Care Homes (CCHs) in 6798 gram panchayats, where close to 70,000 people can be accommodated.

...
Tags: coronavirus toll, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus treatment


Latest From Nation

Carpenters give finishing touches to the chariot to be used in Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. PTI photo

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha cancelled over virus fears

The gunbattle began after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. ANI photo

Pulwama: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has maintained his bargaining power vis a vis the BJP central leadership. For now. (DC photo: Satish B).

BJP yields an inch to save Yediyurappa's face

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Galwan valley clashes will seriously impact India-China ties: S Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Exernal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

US, Russia and EU urge India, China to apply restraint and engage in dialogue

Representational image. (PTI)

Galwan valley clash: At least 76 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, say sources

Col Babu's wife paying her last respects. (PTI)

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers, says India capable of giving befitting reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham