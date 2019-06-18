Cricket World Cup 2019

Zero tolerance against terror in Northeast: MHA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jun 18, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 2:00 am IST
The home ministry had started several projects to strengthen surveillance along the international border with Myanmar.
Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs has made it clear that it would continue to follow the policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism in the northeast while expressing satisfaction over cooperation of Myanmar in tackling the problem of insurgency in the region.

Pointing out that new home minister Amit Shah was holding meeting with various agencies almost everyday to understand the problem of insurgency in the northeast, sources in the ministry of home affairs told this newspaper that central government was prepared to resolve conflicts through talks but at the same time new home minister has sent a very strong message to all the northeastern states that no talk will be held under the shadow of a gun.

 

Informing that union home minister was apprised of situation in Myanmar and bordering states, security sources said that home ministry is going to lay more stress on strengthening the infrastructure along the international border with Myanmar.

The home ministry had started several projects to strengthen surveillance along the international border with Myanmar. Security sources said that Mr Shah would be focusing on bringing sustainable solution to problems of  northeastern states.

Security forces said that Mr Shah has also reviewed the situation in Myanmar and expressed satisfaction of the action taken against the Indian insurgents.

Sources said Myanmar used to take cosmetic steps against Indian insurgents but now they are determined to remove the “tag” of a country being converted into a safe sanctuary for Indian insurgents.

Sources said that the  Government of India is prepared to extend all kind of support to Myanmar for driving out Indian insurgent groups. security sources admitted that a alrge number of Ulfa-I and NDFB cadres are still taking shelter in Naga villages of Myanmar fearing onslaught of Myanmar army.

Security sources indicated that home ministry was also preparing to expedite and conclude the peace-talks with different insurgent groups including pro-talk faction of Ulfa for which modalities are being worked out.

