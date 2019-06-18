Trivendra Singh Rawat meets Piyush Goyal over railway line

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to include the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project in the current fiscal year 2019-20 to speed up the process of social and ec-onomic development of this region.

The chief minister informed that at present the rail line is established till Tanakpur. The movement in other districts of Kumaun Mandal, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar is difficult because of the mountainous terrain.

The Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway project, he said, is extremely important for speeding up the process of social and economic development of this region as well as to develop the tourist spots. He further said that “the state’s borders are also linked to Nepal and China hence the places are also of strategic importance.”

“There are a large number of travellers who have to wait until evening due to lack of any train in the morning.”