Soldier killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 18, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 10:03 am IST
The encounter came a day after an Army major was killed during a gun battle in the district.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Acting on credible input about the presence of militants in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants retaliated.

 

The soldier was initially injured in the encounter, but later succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, an Army major was killed and another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with militants in the district's Achabal area. A militant was also killed. Militants also targeted an Army patrol unit with a vehicle fitted with an improvised explosive device in Pulwama district Monday. Nine jawans and two civilians were injured in the blast. They are recuperating at a hospital. The site of the blast was 27 km from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber in February in which 40 jawans were killed.

