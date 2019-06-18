Railways tells top officers to take trains

In a letter to the general managers of all zones, Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that senior officers should interact more with passengers and try to connect with the people to understand their needs better.

New Delhi: In an attempt to get direct information on passengers’ woes, the Indian Railways has instructed its top officers to travel more through trains during official tours to gain first hand experience of what is needed to be done to improve services and facilities. The Railways has asked its officers to submit reports after every such travel so that corrective steps can be taken and facilities can be improved.

“Travelling by train is an opportunity to gain first-hand insight on the actual conditions in respect to our services. This alone can provide us moments of truth with our passengers and customers and equip us with invaluable knowledge to continuously innovate and improve our services,” Mr Yadav said in the letter sent last week.

“All General Managers, DRMs and unit heads shall personally ensure that the officers working under them, frequently travel by train services in course of their official tours, inspect conditions coaches...A part of the inspection note of the officers must invariably contain a report on the condition of such facilities and quality of services on trains including bio-toilets and catering,” he added.

The Railway Board chairman also said the general managers should send him a feedback that these instructions have been passed on to all officers. He has also instructed the heads of the departments to take corrective action, wherever required, based on the inspection reports filed by these officials.