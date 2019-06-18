Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Rahul Gandhi comes l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi comes late for oath, MPs feel shaky

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 1:26 am IST
When his name was called out after four MPs from Kerala, the Congress president took the oath in English.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: That Rahul Gandhi takes his decision to quit as Congress president seriously was evident on when he reached Parliament to take the oath in the second half with fellow MPs from Kerala. Congress MPs were somewhat shaky as Mr Gandhi was nowhere to be seen as the session commenced.

This was in sharp contrast with his mother Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, who was present in the House since the morning.

 

Mr Gandhi, who won from Kerala’s Wayanad seat but lost from his family’s pocket borough of Amethi, was missing in action for the past week or more, after he told the Congress Working Committee of his decision of not continuing as the party president.

On the first day of the Parliament session on Monday, while Sonia Gandhi was present in the House in the morning as well as the afternoon, Mr Gandhi only came at around 4 pm, when his turn to take the oath was due along with other MPs from Kerala.

Except for the Prime Minister and the council of ministers, all other MPs take the oath in alphabetical order of the states they belong to. In the morning session, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale was heard asking about Rahul Gandhi’s whereabouts.

In the afternoon, as soon as the Wayanad MP entered the House, his mother Sonia asked him to sit next to her on the Opposition front bench.

The two were seen talking animatedly with each other for some time.

When his name was called out after four MPs from Kerala, the Congress president took the oath in English.

Minutes before taking the oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha had begun on Monday.

“Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India,” he tweeted.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

While Southern bluefin tuna is listed as critically endangered, Atlantic Bluefin considered to be endangered.

India may set up special fishing zone for Tuna

Asked specifically if there were IPS officers from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana state, the official neither confirmed nor denied it.

After taxmen, Centre set to go after errant officials

However, he said that those who object to the cartoon could contact the akademi which would consult legal experts whether it has violated any legal or constitutional rights.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi rules out cartoon prize review

Constituencies of Kadapa, Anantapur, Viskahapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur were reportedly the most expensive LS seats in the state as crores were pumped in. In Telangana state, the Nalgonda, Chevella and Malkajgiri saw the highest expenditure.

Realtors, contractors top donors in Lok Sabha polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New House has high number of women MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Stern action to be taken on attacks: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

Sensitive Telangana data stolen from cloud

Officials explained that it is government, corporate and personal finance data including credit card and social security numbers that makes cloud computing attractive for data thieves.

JP Nadda appointed BJP's working president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders presented bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Terrorists attacks Army convoy with IED blast in J&K's Pulwama

There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham