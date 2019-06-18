Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Osmania General Hosp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Osmania General Hospital, maternity hospital were forced to open OPDs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 1:00 am IST
The OPD had to also be opened in MNJ Cancer Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital after protests from the public.
Osmania General Hospital
 Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: More than 10,000 patients in the state stood in long queues outside government hospitals on Monday as they waited for the out-patient department to open. Some of them had come from far off districts and the city outskirts and were upset that doctors would not attend to them. Arguments broke out and there was much anger and confusion due to the complete shutdown.

At Osmania General Hospital, after two hours, doctors were forced to start the out-patient department as the agitated patients were not willing to listen to explanations about a strike. To stop the situation from getting out of hand, doctors opened the out-patient department and attended to the patients.

 

The OPD had to also be opened in MNJ Cancer Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital after protests from the public. The maternity hospital’s emergency unit was packed with pregnant women some of whom had to be attended to immediately. They were moved into the OPD section and senior gynaecologists were called in to attend to them as they had been called to the hospital according to their dates a fortnight ago.

Angry patients and their relatives in area hospitals in Malakpet argued with the doctors and demanded that the out-patient department must be opened for the people. But the doctors there refused to relent and continued with their protest.

In Gandhi General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and ENT Hospital there was a total shutdown.

Patients were very upset at not being attended to and asked whether the OPD would be open on Tuesday. The diagnostic laboratory in Gandhi Hospital was closed and reports of tests already performed were not available.

Mr Mujtaba Askari who assists with the help desk in government hospitals, said, “There were long queues and the people were upset that the hospitals were closed. Our volunteers counselled the patients and asked them to return tomorrow. But some of them were asking whether doctors would be available tomorrow.”

...
Tags: osmania general hospital, patients, doctors
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court.

Telangana HC seeks facts from Telangana over R&R package

While Southern bluefin tuna is listed as critically endangered, Atlantic Bluefin considered to be endangered.

India may set up special fishing zone for Tuna

Asked specifically if there were IPS officers from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana state, the official neither confirmed nor denied it.

After taxmen, Centre set to go after errant officials

However, he said that those who object to the cartoon could contact the akademi which would consult legal experts whether it has violated any legal or constitutional rights.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi rules out cartoon prize review



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JP Nadda appointed BJP's working president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders presented bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Terrorists attacks Army convoy with IED blast in J&K's Pulwama

There are no reports of any loss of life but the Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination. (Photo: Representational)

Heatwave kills 184 people, Section 144 imposed in Gaya

The DM office has advised people to remain indoors from 11 am till 4 pm. (Representational Image)

Doctors' impasse ends on amicable note, key demands to be addressed

The protests soon spread across the medical fraternity in West Bengal and gradually, all over the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned doctors to resume services or face stern action. (Photo: ANI)

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham