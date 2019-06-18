Osmania General Hospital, maternity hospital were forced to open OPDs

Hyderabad: More than 10,000 patients in the state stood in long queues outside government hospitals on Monday as they waited for the out-patient department to open. Some of them had come from far off districts and the city outskirts and were upset that doctors would not attend to them. Arguments broke out and there was much anger and confusion due to the complete shutdown.

At Osmania General Hospital, after two hours, doctors were forced to start the out-patient department as the agitated patients were not willing to listen to explanations about a strike. To stop the situation from getting out of hand, doctors opened the out-patient department and attended to the patients.

The OPD had to also be opened in MNJ Cancer Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital after protests from the public. The maternity hospital’s emergency unit was packed with pregnant women some of whom had to be attended to immediately. They were moved into the OPD section and senior gynaecologists were called in to attend to them as they had been called to the hospital according to their dates a fortnight ago.

Angry patients and their relatives in area hospitals in Malakpet argued with the doctors and demanded that the out-patient department must be opened for the people. But the doctors there refused to relent and continued with their protest.

In Gandhi General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and ENT Hospital there was a total shutdown.

Patients were very upset at not being attended to and asked whether the OPD would be open on Tuesday. The diagnostic laboratory in Gandhi Hospital was closed and reports of tests already performed were not available.

Mr Mujtaba Askari who assists with the help desk in government hospitals, said, “There were long queues and the people were upset that the hospitals were closed. Our volunteers counselled the patients and asked them to return tomorrow. But some of them were asking whether doctors would be available tomorrow.”