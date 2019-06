Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's post, sources said Tuesday.

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House. If necessary, the election for the post may be held on Wednesday.