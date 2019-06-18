Nitish commissions medical hospital expansion, Encephalitis death toll at 128

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), & 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur rose to a staggering 128 on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued directions after visiting Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur where 89 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES).

The CM said environmental study should be conducted of affected areas & an analysis should be done.

He also gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), and 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase.

A 'dharmshala' will also be built there for relatives & families of patients in the hospital.