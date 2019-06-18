Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Nitish commissions m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nitish commissions medical hospital expansion, Encephalitis death toll at 128

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 18, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
As many as 89 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), & 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase. (Photo: ANI)
 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), & 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur rose to a staggering 128 on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued directions after visiting Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur where 89 children have died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES).

 

The CM said environmental study should be conducted of affected areas & an analysis should be done.

ALSO READ | Death toll rises to 108 due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

He also gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), and 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase.

A 'dharmshala' will also be built there for relatives & families of patients in the hospital.

...
Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, sri krishna medical college and hospital, nitish kumar, encephalitis
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Deb also pressed for expeditious completion of fencing work on the India-Bangladesh border at Dhalai and Sepahijala districts. (Photo: Biplab Kumar Deb twitter)

Tripura CM meets Shah, seeks special package for tribal council

Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)

Students detained for causing ruckus during 'bus day' celebrations in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday invited heads of all parties for the meeting to discuss the idea. Patnaik will be attending the meeting, BJD sources said. (Photo: ANI TWITTER)

BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

The senior IAS officer said the scheme, approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, envisages setting up one lakh units in five years, 40 per cent of them in rural areas. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra flagship scheme for MSMEs to generate 10 lakh jobs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction to kissing Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

Shahid Kapoor on kissing Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.
 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudhry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata to skip all party meet, wants white paper on concurrent polls

'Our state is committed to ensuring social and economic development of all districts uniformly so that regional imbalances do not rise,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Special court convicts 4, acquits 1 in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case

(Representational Image)

Govt forces 15 more senior tax officials to resign over corruption charges

The ranks of the officials included Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). (Photo: File)

Amit Jogi lodges complaint against CM Baghel for insulting mother

The complaint was lodged after Amit questioned Baghel over his 'closed-door meeting' with Adani Group officials in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Twitter suspends pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account

Last year, the SFJ had announced that it would hold
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham