Mamata Banerje’s MLA, 15 councillors defect to BJP

New Delhi: The Trinamul Congress (TMC) is seeing no respite from defections as another party leader, Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh, along with 15 TMC and a Congress councillor, joined the BJP on Monday.

The Nowpara MLA is a relative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh, who himself had switched over from the TMC just ahead of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and won the Barrackpore seat.

The joining took place at the BJP headquarters in the presence of BJP national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Mukul Roy. One of the Congress councillors also joined the BJP fold.

“The public in West Bengal wants ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ In Delhi, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and we want the same government to be formed in the state so that we can develop West Bengal,” said Mr Singh, who is also the chairperson of the TMC-run Garulia municipality.

Many leaders West Bengal have been joining the saffron party.