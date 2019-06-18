Mamata Banerjee relents as nation suffers

Kolkata: The junior doctors and interns at all government-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal withdrew their week-long statewide ceasework on Monday evening after their delegation of 31 members met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat, amid a live broadcast by the media which turned out to be successful.

Meanwhile, healthcare services were severely affected across the country as doctors wearing helmets and forming human chains went on a strike in solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal. A large number of patients were seen outside hospitals, appealing for help.

Making the formal announcement at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, the junior doctors under the banner of ‘Save The Saviours’ returned to their duties from midnight onwards. They, however, have given the Mamata Banerjee government three days' time during which they would monitor the implementation of the steps assured to them by the Chief Minister.