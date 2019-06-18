Cricket World Cup 2019

Kerala govt honours 21 school dropout transgenders for passing class 10, 12 exams

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 8:58 am IST
The organisation organised classes on second Saturdays and Sundays of each month for them in order to help them continue their studies.
The transgenders were facilitated by Kerala education minister Prof C Ravindranath at an event organised by Kerala Saksharath mission, the organisation which helped the school dropout transgenders complete their study. (Representational Image)
 The transgenders were facilitated by Kerala education minister Prof C Ravindranath at an event organised by Kerala Saksharath mission, the organisation which helped the school dropout transgenders complete their study.

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 21 school dropouts transgenders were honoured by Kerala government for passing examinations equivalent to class 10 and 12, here on Monday.

The transgenders were facilitated by Kerala education minister Prof C Ravindranath at an event organised by Kerala Saksharath mission, the organisation which helped the school dropout transgenders complete their study.

 

The organisation organised classes on second Saturdays and Sundays of each month for them in order to help them continue their studies.

"I had to drop my studies for some reason. When I decided to appear in 10 examinations, I was not confident but it is the support of Saksharatha Mission workers which helped me pass the exam. Now I am enrolled for plus one," Asma, one of the transgenders said.

She also lauded the state government for starting many projects for the welfare of transgenders.

Ardra, another transgender said, "I dropped out of the school due to the bad approach of the students and teachers. When I rejoined studies, there was no teacher ready to teach us. After they (Saksharatha Mission) learned about us, they supported us. I wanted to learn as much as I can."

"I would like to tell other transgenders to kindly use this opportunity," she added.

Jyotsa Ratheesh, a resident of Iddukki district, said: "When I heard government was giving us a chance, I joined the course. Initially, students were doubtful about us. But later their attitude changed after learning about my identity."

...
Tags: kerala government, transgender
Location: India, Kerala


