Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 India will overtake ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India will overtake China as world's most populous country in 8 yrs: UN report

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Meanwhile, the Chinese population will decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 per cent, between 2019 and 2050.
The report titled 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion. (Photo: AP | File)
 The report titled 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi/United Nations: India will overtake China to become the world's most populous country in just eight years, according to a United Nations report.

In the world' populated country by the century ends. Meanwhile, the Chinese population will decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 per cent, between 2019 and 2050.

 

The report titled 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion.

Moreover, India along with eight other countries will constitute half of the population.

The nine countries expected to show the biggest increase are India, Nigeria and Pakistan, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States of America. In all, the population of sub-Saharan Africa is expected to practically double by 2050, the report said.

The report has mentioned that the growth in population will come despite the slowing of the global fertility rate. In 1990, the average number of births per woman was 3.2. By 2019 this had fallen to 2.5 births per woman and, by 2050, this is projected to decline further to 2.2 births: a fertility level of 2.1 births per woman is necessary to avoid national population decline over the long run (in the absence of immigration).

Further, life expectancy at birth for the world, which increased from 64.2 years in 1990 to 72.6 years in 2019, is expected to increase further to 77.1 years in 2050.

...
Tags: united nations, india, china
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: sources

TRS working president also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers. (Photo: File)

39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia helped by KTR Rao to return home

(Representational Image)

Soldier killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
 

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

Kuo claims that the first iPhones that are 5G capable will be introduced next year.
 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Free antenatal, therapeutic food for pregnant women planned

Medical camps would be organised three times a year to ensure adequate care for pregnant and lactating mothers which would benefit the health of the baby until he/she turn 2 years of age.

Kozhikode: No radiologist for MCH CT scan facility

The ambulance facility which was flagged off by Health Minister K.K. Shailaja is also lying idle.

P K Sasi faction tightens grip over DYFI in Palakkad

P K Sasi

Pournami garuda seva at TTD temples

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

Tirupati: Lord taken on a ride atop Garuda

Lord Malayappa Swamy taken on a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam atop Tirumala, as part of the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva on Monday. — DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham