Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 ‘How many wick ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘How many wickets down?’: Bihar Health Minister asks during meeting on encephalitis

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 8:50 am IST
In Muzaffarpur, death toll due to encephalitis mounted to 104 on Monday, officials said.
Seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the meeting that took place on Sunday, Pandey asked, 'How many wickets have fallen?' (Photo: File)
 Seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the meeting that took place on Sunday, Pandey asked, 'How many wickets have fallen?' (Photo: File)

Patna: Despite encephalitis plaguing parts of Bihar, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey couldn’t control the urge to ask for an update on the India-Pakistan cricket match during a meeting with central ministers over outbreak of the disease.

Seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the meeting that took place on Sunday, Pandey asked, “How many wickets have fallen?”

 

Someone replied, “Four wickets down.” On Sunday, India registered a thumping victory against Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

In Muzaffarpur, death toll due to encephalitis mounted to 104 on Monday, officials said. According to official data, over 80 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 17 have lost their lives in Kejriwal hospital in the city.

Many families of those admitted have alleged irregularities and lack of medical facilities at the government-run institutions. Minister Vardhan also had to face public outrage during his visit to SKMCH on Sunday.

Apart from the outbreak of the disease, many parts of the state are grappling with intense heart which has claimed over 70 lives.

Both the state and central governments are stepping up efforts to combat the menace.

...
Tags: mangal pandey, harsh vardhan, encephalitis
Location: India, Bihar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: sources

TRS working president also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers. (Photo: File)

39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia helped by KTR Rao to return home

(Representational Image)

Soldier killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
 

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

Kuo claims that the first iPhones that are 5G capable will be introduced next year.
 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia to chair meeting to discuss strategy for ongoing Parl session

Congress needs to chalk out a strategy for the first session of Parliament after the elections. (Photo: File)

India will overtake China as world's most populous country in 8 yrs: UN report

The report titled 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion. (Photo: AP | File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Free antenatal, therapeutic food for pregnant women planned

Medical camps would be organised three times a year to ensure adequate care for pregnant and lactating mothers which would benefit the health of the baby until he/she turn 2 years of age.

Kozhikode: No radiologist for MCH CT scan facility

The ambulance facility which was flagged off by Health Minister K.K. Shailaja is also lying idle.

P K Sasi faction tightens grip over DYFI in Palakkad

P K Sasi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham