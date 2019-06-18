HD Kumaraswamy to BS Yeddyurappa: You too gained from JSW steel

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa upped the ante on the issue of sale of land to JSW steel Monday, a day after the BJP ended its round-the-clock sit-in, to protest the sale they had earlier endorsed.

CM Kumaraswamy asserted that his government was open to any discussion as he accused Mr. Yeddyurappa of receiving money from the firm in the past. The BJP "wanted cheap publicity, not development based discussion," he said.

"I want to ask this same Yeddyurappa - from this same Jindal company he had taken Rs 20 crore cheque (while in power). Why did Jindal give him Rs 20 crore cheque?...Was it Yeddyurappa or someone else who did the lease-cum-sale for Jindal? Who signed it?," he said.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, Monday hit back at the CM accusing him of indulging in "political circus" and said, the JSW steel and issue will be raised in Parliament also.

Reacting to the statement that he had launched a protest on the Jindal land sale row despite the official decision to hand over the issue to a cabinet cub-committee for reconsideration. "I do not have to engage in politicking on issues like the Jindal deal. Mr Kumaraswamy knew that we would protest, a week in advance but he did not invite us for talks. When we were all set to start our protest march, he wrote a letter and accused us of playing politics on the issue," he said.