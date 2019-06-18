Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 HD Kumaraswamy to BS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy to BS Yeddyurappa: You too gained from JSW steel

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 18, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Mr Kumaraswamy knew that we would protest, a week in advance but he did not invite us for talks.
HD Kumaraswamy
 HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa upped the ante on the issue of sale of land to JSW steel Monday, a day after the BJP ended its round-the-clock sit-in, to protest the sale they had earlier endorsed.

CM Kumaraswamy asserted that his government was open to any discussion as he accused Mr. Yeddyurappa of receiving money from the firm in the past. The BJP "wanted cheap publicity, not development based discussion," he said.  

 

"I want to ask this same Yeddyurappa - from this same Jindal company he had taken Rs 20 crore cheque (while in power). Why did Jindal give him Rs 20 crore cheque?...Was it Yeddyurappa or someone else who did the lease-cum-sale for Jindal? Who signed it?," he said.   

Mr. Yeddyurappa, Monday hit back at the CM accusing him of indulging in "political circus" and said, the JSW steel and issue will be raised in Parliament also.

Reacting to the statement that he had launched a protest on the Jindal land sale row despite the official decision to hand over the issue to a cabinet cub-committee for reconsideration.  "I do not have to engage in politicking on issues like the Jindal deal. Mr Kumaraswamy knew that we would protest, a week in advance but he did not invite us for talks. When we were all set to start our protest march, he wrote a letter and accused us of playing politics on the issue," he said.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, b.s. yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Medical camps would be organised three times a year to ensure adequate care for pregnant and lactating mothers which would benefit the health of the baby until he/she turn 2 years of age.

Thiruvananthapuram: Free antenatal, therapeutic food for pregnant women planned

The ambulance facility which was flagged off by Health Minister K.K. Shailaja is also lying idle.

Kozhikode: No radiologist for MCH CT scan facility

P K Sasi

P K Sasi faction tightens grip over DYFI in Palakkad

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala welcomes Khader committee report stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MG University VC mulls panel to check staffer’s reply

MG University

Dr G Parameshwar wades into car pooling app row

Dr G Parameshwar

Thiruvananthapuram: Tight check on fish from outside

A fish market in Nadakkav in Kozhikode (file)

Rebuilding Kerala with tech

A nodal institution has to be established as a delivery system for single window back-up services for affordable housing in each district. (In Pic): A house under construction for a flood victim in Ernakulam district.

IIT-Hyderabad develops way to improve solar cells

IIT-Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham