Guwahati: Teachers prefix ‘driver’ to their name

Guwahati: Taking a cue from ‘chowkidar’ campaign, hundreds of teachers in Assam has started a drive— prefixing their name with ‘driver’ in order to oppose the alleged derogatory remark of state education minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

More than 40,000 teachers selected through the Teache-rs’ Eligibility Test (TET) in the state have prefixed their name on the social media with ‘driver’.

Their protest campaign began on Friday, after Mr Bhattacharya equated the pass certificate of the TET with a driving license in a live programme on All India Radio, Guwahati.

Mr Bhattacharya, while taking live questions during the programme, replied to a question by a TET teacher from Barpeta about regularisation of jobs. He said that TET teachers have to renew their “licence” (the pass certificate of the TET exam) to continue their jobs, just like driving licences need to be renewed from time to time.

His remark came as provocation as teachers recruited on basis of TET face uncertainty s their jobs are not being regularised by the government. In 2016, before the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to regularise the services of all the TET teachers. But so far, over 40,000 jobs are yet to be regularized, said the teachers, active on social media for their cause.