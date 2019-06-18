Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Guwahati: Teachers p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati: Teachers prefix ‘driver’ to their name

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 2:05 am IST
In 2016, before the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to regularise the services of all the TET teachers.
More than 40,000 teachers selected through the Teache-rs’ Eligibility Test (TET) in the state have prefixed their name on the social media with ‘driver’.
 More than 40,000 teachers selected through the Teache-rs’ Eligibility Test (TET) in the state have prefixed their name on the social media with ‘driver’.

Guwahati: Taking a cue from ‘chowkidar’ campaign, hundreds of teachers in Assam has started a drive— prefixing their name with ‘driver’ in order to oppose the alleged derogatory remark of state education minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

More than 40,000 teachers selected through the Teache-rs’ Eligibility Test (TET) in the state have prefixed their name on the social media with ‘driver’.
Their protest campaign began on Friday, after Mr Bhattacharya equated the pass certificate of the TET with a driving license in a live programme on All India Radio, Guwahati.

 

Mr Bhattacharya, while taking live questions during the programme, replied to a question by a TET teacher from Barpeta about regularisation of jobs. He said that TET teachers have to renew their “licence” (the pass certificate of the TET exam) to continue their jobs, just like driving licences need to be renewed from time to time.

His remark came as provocation as teachers recruited on basis of TET face uncertainty s their jobs are not being regularised by the government. In 2016, before the Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to regularise the services of all the TET teachers. But so far, over 40,000 jobs are yet to be regularized, said the teachers, active on social media for their cause.

 

...
Tags: teachers, siddhartha bhattacharya
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

While Southern bluefin tuna is listed as critically endangered, Atlantic Bluefin considered to be endangered.

India may set up special fishing zone for Tuna

Asked specifically if there were IPS officers from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana state, the official neither confirmed nor denied it.

After taxmen, Centre set to go after errant officials

However, he said that those who object to the cartoon could contact the akademi which would consult legal experts whether it has violated any legal or constitutional rights.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi rules out cartoon prize review

Constituencies of Kadapa, Anantapur, Viskahapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur were reportedly the most expensive LS seats in the state as crores were pumped in. In Telangana state, the Nalgonda, Chevella and Malkajgiri saw the highest expenditure.

Realtors, contractors top donors in Lok Sabha polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Peddlers create Telegram puzzle

According to officials, all secret chats in these types of applications are device-specific and are not part of their cloud. This means a person can only access messages in a secret chat from his device of origin.

Sreedharan’s report in 2 weeks

E. Sreedharan

New House has high number of women MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Stern action to be taken on attacks: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

Sensitive Telangana data stolen from cloud

Officials explained that it is government, corporate and personal finance data including credit card and social security numbers that makes cloud computing attractive for data thieves.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham