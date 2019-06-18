Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Delhi auto-rickshaw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi auto-rickshaw fare hike comes into force from today, waiting charges introduced

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 9:51 am IST
The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the city, who had played a crucial role in rise of AAP.
Last week, the Delhi transport department had also issued a separate notification on the new fare structure of auto-rickshaws in the national capital. (Photo: File)
 Last week, the Delhi transport department had also issued a separate notification on the new fare structure of auto-rickshaws in the national capital. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Commuters travelling in auto-rickshaws in Delhi will have to shell out more from Tuesday, with the state transport authority issuing a notification on Monday affecting a 18.75-per cent increase on existing rates.

It comes just a few months before the Delhi Assembly election. The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the city, who had played a crucial role in the rise of the AAP.

 

“It is for the information of general public and Auto Rickshaw operators that with immediate effect, the revised fare for Auto Rickshaw in the National Capital Territory of Delhi are as under...” the STA said in its notification, listing the revised fares According to the notification issued on Monday, the metre down charge will be Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km, instead of existing 2 km.

The per km charge has been increased from existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5, which is a hike of around 18.75 per cent. An official said that fare meters of auto-rickshaw will be re-calibrated to calculate the new fare and it will take around 1.5 months and till then, they will charge the fare as per the new fare structure.

Last week, the Delhi transport department had also issued a separate notification on the new fare structure of auto-rickshaws in the national capital. The government also introduced waiting charge at the rate of Rs 0.75 per minute if an auto is caught up at a traffic signal. Luggage charges will be Rs 7.50. The issue of the notification by the government was delayed after officials objected to it saying that the Lieutenant Governor’s approval was needed for the notification.

Finally, it was issued on approval of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, following a Law Department opinion that the Lt Governor’s nod was not needed for it.

...
Tags: new delhi, aap, delhi assembly election, auto-rickshaw fare hike
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

Once nominated, Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the House. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS speaker's post: sources

TRS working president also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers. (Photo: File)

39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia helped by KTR Rao to return home

(Representational Image)

Soldier killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
 

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

Kuo claims that the first iPhones that are 5G capable will be introduced next year.
 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'How will this be done?': EU asks India about doubling farmers' income at WTO

The European Union asked India to explain how PM Modi proposed to spend 25 trillion rupees (USD 357.5 billion) on agriculture and rural development, doubling farmers' incomes by 2022 as part of a 100 trillion-rupee, five-year infrastructure splurge. (Photo: File)

Kerala govt honours 21 school dropout transgenders for passing class 10, 12 exams

The transgenders were facilitated by Kerala education minister Prof C Ravindranath at an event organised by Kerala Saksharath mission, the organisation which helped the school dropout transgenders complete their study. (Representational Image)

‘How many wickets down?’: Bihar Health Minister asks during meeting on encephalitis

Seated beside Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the meeting that took place on Sunday, Pandey asked, 'How many wickets have fallen?' (Photo: File)

Sonia to chair meeting to discuss strategy for ongoing Parl session

Congress needs to chalk out a strategy for the first session of Parliament after the elections. (Photo: File)

India will overtake China as world's most populous country in 8 yrs: UN report

The report titled 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' estimated that the world's population is expected to increase by two million by 2050, from 7.7 billion today to 9.7 billion. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham