Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 18 Jun 2019 Cong names Adhir Ran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to be its leader in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
He is the lone Congress MP from Bengal representing Berhampore since 1999.
Chowdhury was named the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the role. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Chowdhury was named the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the role. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday named Adhir Chowdhury as its leader in Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury was named the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the role. He is the lone Congress MP from Bengal representing Berhampore since 1999.

 

The party took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday where party chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were present.

He is a five-time member of the Lok Sabha and was chosen in view of his long experience in the Parliament and the party.

Kerala leader K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor were also running for the post.

...
Tags: congress, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The dates for Rahul's Amethi visit are being worked out, sources added. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi later in June

The ranks of the officials included Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). (Photo: File)

Centre forces 15 more senior tax officials to resign

Former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy further said it's very difficult to guess if a consensus would emerge among political parties on the issue. (Photo: PTI/File)

One nation, one election not possible sans constitutional amendment: Former CEC

The complaint was lodged after Amit questioned Baghel over his 'closed-door meeting' with Adani Group officials in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Jogi lodges complaint against CM Baghel for insulting mother



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction to kissing Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

Shahid Kapoor on kissing Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.
 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twitter suspends pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's account

Last year, the SFJ had announced that it would hold

India to address concerns on e-commerce data storage requirements

Building a robust data protection framework will achieve the dual purpose of privacy and innovation besides strengthening India's position as a global tech leader, said Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI)

Junior doctors resume work, hospital services back to normal in WB

The medicos were on strike since last Tuesday, protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by the kin of a patient who died at the NRS Hospital and Medical College. (Photo: File)

Govt teachers to get salary after getting 'attendance certificate' in J&K's Kishtwar

They said inspections of schools also highlighted poor performance by students. (Photo: Representational)

Death toll rises to 108 due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent of SKMCH said, '330 children were admitted out which 100 have been discharged and 45 people will be discharged today.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham