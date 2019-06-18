Cong names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to be its leader in Lok Sabha

Chowdhury was named the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the role. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday named Adhir Chowdhury as its leader in Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury was named the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha after party president Rahul Gandhi refused to take up the role. He is the lone Congress MP from Bengal representing Berhampore since 1999.

The party took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday where party chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were present.

He is a five-time member of the Lok Sabha and was chosen in view of his long experience in the Parliament and the party.

Kerala leader K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram lawmaker Shashi Tharoor were also running for the post.