Centre forces 15 more senior tax officials to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
This action comes a week after a similar purge when 12 officials of the department were forced to resign.
The ranks of the officials included Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). (Photo: File)
 The ranks of the officials included Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fifteen more officials of the tax department were made to retire compulsorily by the Centre on Tuesday. The ranks of the officials included Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

This action comes a week after a similar purge when 12 officials of the department were forced to resign.

 

Read | 12 top tax officials told to retire amid bribe, sexual harassment probes

According to the annual index of the Transparency International, an anti-graft watchdog, India has improved its ranking, among 180 countries, by three points to 78th on a global corruption index in 2018

Tags: income tax
Location: India, Delhi


