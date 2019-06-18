Cricket World Cup 2019

2 Army personnel injured in J&K's Pulwama IED attack succumb to injuries

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 11:54 am IST
According to the Army, the terrorists tried to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles with IED blast on Monday in Pulwama.
'Driver of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable,' the Army said in a statement earlier. (Photo: ANI)
 'Driver of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable,' the Army said in a statement earlier. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama: Two army personnel, who were injured in an IED attack on a mobile vehicle patrol in Pulwama, succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

According to the Army, the terrorists tried to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday in Arihal area of Pulwama district.

 

"Driver of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable," the Army said in a statement earlier.

