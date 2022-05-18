Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2022 Virginia-like &lsquo ...
Virginia-like ‘Beach IT' for Vizag on cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 18, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will be highlighting the concept of `Beach IT’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos, Switzerland
 Offices for the IT and ITeS companies will be developed with a 'sea view' as the special feature under this concept. (Representational Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A novel concept of "Beach IT" for Vizag is being planned on the lines of Virginia Beach. The AP government aims to give a boost to the IT sector in the state by developing an ecosystem along the sea.

Offices for the IT and ITeS companies will be developed with a 'sea view' as the special feature under this concept.

 

A similar ecosystem exists in Virginia in the US, where IT companies were founded along Virginia Beach, a coastal city in south-eastern Virginia along the Atlantic Ocean.

The concept of `Beach IT’ came up as many giant IT and ITeS companies have so far not ventured into AP due to the lack of an ecosystem suitable for this hi-tech industry. The state has a vast coastline.

Chief minister Jagan Reddy will be highlighting the concept of `Beach IT’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos, Switzerland, which he would attend from May 22.

 

According to official sources, talks are underway to create office spaces with a sea view. A star hotel along City Beach is likely to be demolished in December, 2022. A tall building will be built in this space to accommodate IT companies.

An open space alongside HSBC at Siripuram is also likely to be used to build a tower with sea view.

Sources CM Jagan is also interested in developing Vizag as a maritime business hub as shipping, fishing harbours, marine aquaculture, seafood trade and logistics are all coastal-based industries that are conducive to coastal city business.

 

The state IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said 18 issues would be discussed at the WEF conference in Davos. ‘Beach IT’ is one. “We hope the state has an advantage in this respect, and the CM is keen on explaining each of the specifics and priorities of the government at the WEF,” he said.

Chairman of the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (Branding and Investment Committee) RL Narayana said, “The Beach IT proposal is a new concept for Vizag. If planned and implemented properly, Vizag would be the first two-tier city in the country to have such an ecosystem. Yes, IT professionals love to work in a sophisticated ecosystem.

 

