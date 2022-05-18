Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 26

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 26 and participate in the annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, according to the BJP state unit.

Party sources said though Modi’s trip to the city was to take part in an official event, the state BJP unit was upbeat as the Prime Minister was coming to the city soon after Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit on May 14. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who successfully completed the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra that received fulsome praise from Modi, is said to be holding discussions with party leaders on making the Prime Minister’s visit a grand success.

The state BJP leaders have sent a request to the Prime Minister’s Office for a possible meeting with senior party leaders at the Begumpet airport where Modi will arrive. The BJP is also expected to paint the city saffron with its party colours with a large number of party flags, buntings and hoardings welcoming Modi to the city and the state.