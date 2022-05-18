Land allotted to Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu near Nellore

The centre functioning under the Union HRD Ministry and based in Mysore was shifted to Nellore based on a request from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Mysore in 2019. (Photo: CIIL)

Nellore: The state government has allotted 5.5 acres of land close to the national highway at Venkatachalam near Nellore for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu to layout a campus there.

The centre functioning under the Union HRD Ministry and based in Mysore was shifted to Nellore based on a request from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Mysore in 2019. It is functioning temporarily at Deen Dayal Anthyodaya Bhavan of the Swarna Bharat Trust. In the first phase, it would set up an office, museum, library and different departments in an area of 65,000 sq-ft.

A hostel for the students and quarters for the staff will be built in an area of 25,000 sq-ft in the second phase. Funds will be provided by the Union Government for the construction.

Prof. Munirathnam Naidu who heads the centre thanked state agriculture minister Govardhan Reddy for the land allotment. He said the centre would write to the CPWD through the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, to prepare the plan and estimates for the Telugu centre in Nellore.

Prof. Naidu said that research activities are in progress both by the 15 faculty members apart from external language experts and they have submitted nearly 22 projects after the Centre started functioning from Nellore.

According to Prof Naidu, CESCT has been working on various schemes and activities identified by the CIIL, which include research, documentation, propagation and teaching of Classical Telugu.

It has plans to shift Telugu scriptures, inscriptions, and palm leaf manuscripts from Tanjore, Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere to Nellore. They will be digitalized and uploaded on to a website to ensure their reach to everyone.

The Centre is intended for both Telugu states. The CMs of AP and TS are designated as its joint chairmen.