Heavy rain forecast for AP

heavy rain and thundershowers for Rayalaseema, Yanam and north coastal and south coastal Andhra for the next two days. (Photo: (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: IMD Amaravati has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers for Rayalaseema, Yanam and north coastal and south coastal Andhra for the next two days.

The maximum temperature dropped by 4 degree Celsius in Kadapa and Ongole, and 2 degrees in many parts of the state on Tuesday.

The weather report said conditions were favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of East Central Bay of Bengal during next two days.