Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2022 40 kg bag of raw man ...
Nation, Current Affairs

40 kg bag of raw mangoes costs around Rs 1500; tomato Rs 80

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 18, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 12:49 am IST
No takers for mango, tomato as prices hit roof
People shop raw mangoes for pickles at Monda Market in Secunderabad. (Photo:DC/ R. Pavan)
 People shop raw mangoes for pickles at Monda Market in Secunderabad. (Photo:DC/ R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Age-old recipe of pickles, which are stored in the shelves for yearlong consumption, is going to cost more this summer as prices of raw mangoes and tomatoes are skyrocketing, compounded by rising prices of chilli powder and edible oils, which are key ingredients in the recipe.

Though the summer is the right time to marinate pickles, vendors of raw mangoes and chilli powder claimed that sales were bad as people refrained from buying because of high rates and low quality.

 

Ch. Gopal of Universal Spices at Mir Chowk said, “Chilli powder rates have gone very high. Good quality chilli powder which is used in pickles is now Rs 600 per kg.”  

At Mir Alam Mandi, raw mangoes cost in retail between Rs 15 and Rs 30, each, Srinivas Rao of VVS Wholesalers said. “This year mongo cost went more than double. We are not getting quality products from farms. Previous year, a 40 kilogram bag of raw mangoes was around Rs 500 to Rs 800. Now the same is around Rs 1,100 to Rs 1500. Apart from that, we have to bear high transportation expenses,” he added.

 

At the same market, tomato costs about Rs 80 per kg. Vendors who used to sell around 15 to 20 boxes of 25 kg are now selling only 5 to 7 boxes each day. Syed Mosin, a tomato vendor, said, “During Ramzan season, one kg was around Rs 20 or Rs 25. When the cost is high, our earnings go down.”

Joint director of agricultural marketing department, K. Rajashekar Reddy, explained the causes of the price hikes. He said, “During the flowering stage of mangoes, a virus attacked the trees, a similar virus which was seen on neem trees in recent times. Most of the flowers were rotten, resulting in less than 50 per cent yield.”

 

“Even tomato was affected by the virus apart from high temperatures, which resulted in less yields. Madanapally tomato is the number one in quality. At the farm itself, it is costing Rs 65 per kg and by the time it reaches the market it will be more than Rs 100 per kg. The local tomato is around Rs 70 to Rs 80 in the market,” he added. “High price of tomatoes will come down to the regular price, as within two or three weeks, local crops will be ready for harvest.”

...
Tags: raw mangoes, tomatoes prices, chilli powder, edible oils
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahesh added that the company had plans to undertake such projects in Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the second phase. (PTI)

Greenko to set up energy storage space in TS in 2027

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watched the Integrated Renewable Energy Storage project master plan before launching the construction works at Gummatam Tanda, Vorvakllu Mandal, Kurnool District on Tuesday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

AP to have world’s largest renewable energy storage

State Tourism minister RK Roja. (DC Image)

Roja attends Goddess festival at Paderu

Local lawyer dealing with the minority cases Salim Abdus said that every year the children are brought back home for the Ramzan festival and sent back to the Madrasas. (Representational Image/ PTI)

26 children from minority detained at Vizag station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)

State of economy cause of 'extreme concern': Chidambaram

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram along with Supriya Shrinate and Prof Gourav Vallabh addresses the media at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday (D. Kamraj/DC)

MHA writes to States, UTs to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21

With the header of

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->