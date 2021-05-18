Uncertainty over studies for Class 12 students awaiting next level

The education department has admitted that the education sector is faced with serious odds due to the present Covid-related situation and lack of governmental focus on this sector. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The outgoing batch of Class 12 students across the state is faced with double stress over impending exams as well as the uncertainty over promotion to the next phase of their educational and career pursuits.

While many were awaiting an announcement on the 12th Board Exams 2021 at the meeting held between Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and education secretaries of states, no word has come. Despite the growing clamour for cancellation of exams, the ministry has taken no such decision. This has raised anxieties among students.

Several students Deccan Chronicle spoke to said they are still preparing for the board exams while also attending to classes and coaching for their professional courses.

Vidyashree, an outgoing Class 12 student and a NEET aspirant, is worried as her exams remain under a cloud. "By this time, Class 12 students get free with board exams and begin to focus on the career ahead with the commencement of competitive exams and college admissions. Our batch doesn't know what to do now. We have nowhere to go other than prepare for it all at one go", Vidyashree said.

Another student set to appear for board exams and hopeful of admission to some college to pursue a course in Chartered Accountancy is Ashlesha Pattnaik from Johnson Grammar School. She said the stress for her was more as so many people around are losing their loved ones. "My parents and I are stressed. There is the uncertainty about the board exams how that will shape our future. Preparing for exams in such situations is very difficult," she said.

The education department has, meanwhile, admitted that the education sector is faced with serious odds due to the present Covid-related situations and lack of governmental focus on this sector. "Even as the governments are trying to promote and build the online education, this is not a solution. One-way interaction between teachers and students will not be of much help. Students and teachers are all losing interest in it now," an official said.

This uncertainty as also the fear that comes with it has not only affected the outgoing batches but also the others in the line. A student who has commenced Class 12 studies this year, Abhishekh Arun, says he is worried if present uncertainties in his study sphere will impact his future and career prospects.