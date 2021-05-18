Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Telangana to seek ab ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to seek abolition of GST on C-medicines, kits

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 9 ruled out exempting Covid19 vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST
The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI
 The state governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation. — PTI

Hyderabad: The state government will pitch for abolition of GST on medicines, vaccines and equipment used for Covid treatment at the GST Council meeting on May 28.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao will take part in the meeting called by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video mode from Delhi. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked the minister to raise this issue at the GST meet.

 

States such as West Bengal and Punjab have already urged the Centre to abolish GST on life-saving drugs and equipment being used for Covid treatment, besides on hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves, PPE kits, temperature check equipment, oximeters, ventilators etc.

State governments are procuring all these for free treatment for Covid patients at government hospitals as well as for supplying medical kits to the patients under home isolation.

The TS government is of the view that imposing GST ranging from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on these items burdened the states as also those undergoing paid treatment in private hospitals.

 

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 9 ruled out exempting Covid19 vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST, saying such an exemption will make the life-saving items costlier for consumers. Manufacturers will not be able to offset the taxes paid on inputs, and several states are planning to press their demand again at the GST Council meet.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5 per cent GST, while Covid19 drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a tax of 12 per cent.

Congress working president Sonia Gandhi has also pleaded that all life-saving drugs, equipment and instruments required to treat Covid19 patients must be exempted from GST.

 

...
Tags: gst council meeting, trs government abolition of gst on medicines vaccines equipment for covid treatment, harish rao to attend meet by nirmala sitharaman, west bengal punjab seek gst abolition on hand sanitisers face masks oximeters ppe kits, nirmala sitharaman ruled out exempting covid vaccines medicines oxygen concentrators, gst exemption
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

As the apex court directed to consider the presence of MP Raju in the Army Hospital as judicial custody, no visitor is being allowed to meet him. — Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Tests held, Raju remains at Army Hospital

Annapurna canteens have been providing food to more than 45,000 persons in different parts of the city every day. — Representational image/DC

Government offers free meals in city

. Ayushman Bharat also covers Covid-19 treatment for the economically weaker sections of the society. — Representational image/PTI

Telangana joins Ayushman; inks pact with Centre

While West Godavari collector Karthikeya Misra said that 1,449 families would get Rs 1.44 crore in the district, Narasapuram MLA M. Prasada Raju handed over a cheque for the amount to the fisheries department officials. — PTIwwwwwwwwww1

Fishermen families get Rs 10,000 each



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae weakens after making landfall on Gujarat coast

A truck is stranded on a flooded highway near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day

A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow.(Photo: PTI)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies; to reach Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD says

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham