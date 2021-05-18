Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Record 4,329 COVID-1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day

PTI
Published May 18, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 10:24 am IST
The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours
A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow.(Photo: PTI)
 A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20.

The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

According to the ICMR, 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 with 18,69,223 samples being tested on Monday.

