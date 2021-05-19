Portal glitches hold up second vaccine dose for many

Those who have got the first dose meanwhile worry the time interval for second dose may lapse soon. Officials say they are issuing tokens keeping stocks in view. — AFP

KAKINADA: While vaccines continue to be in short supply, another issue is worrying people a lot: registration for their dose.

Many people find it difficult to get registered and find a slot. Even though first dose was taken, in some cases, it was not registered due to technical problems. When these people try for the second dose, it is not being registered as the first dose is not shown as administered.

“After waiting for hours in queues, many people are returning home disappointed as their names were not registered in the first dose. My mother faced a lot of hurdles in getting the second dose of vaccine. At last, she got it as the first dose for the second time,” said N. Ananda Rao of Ramanaiahpet. He said that there was also confusion where and how the registration should be done.

The district administration has now introduced a token system for second dose exercise. Officials collected Aadhaar numbers of people through volunteers for the second dose. But, some people are being denied the second dose even though they took the first jab, as it was not registered due to glitches. People are urging that the officials find alternatives to facilitate their vaccination.

Meanwhile, those who have got the first dose are worrying that the time interval for getting the second dose may lapse. Though the token system is introduced, many are still to receive them through volunteers and village secretariats. Mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs) issuing the tokens said that they were issuing tokens keeping in view the stocks at hand.

When the problem was taken to the notice of district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, he said that steps would be taken to address the problem. He said the vaccination system was streamlined and everyone would get doses.