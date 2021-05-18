Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Narada sting case: A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Narada sting case: Arrested TMC MLA, former party leader admitted to Kolkata hospital

PTI
Published May 18, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
The central agency had also apprehended two senior West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the case
Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee comes out of the CBI office, Nizam Palace, in Kolkata, early Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Calcutta High Court issued a stay order on the bail of the four All India Trinamool Congress leaders who were arrested Monday in the Narada sting case. (PTI)
  Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee comes out of the CBI office, Nizam Palace, in Kolkata, early Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Calcutta High Court issued a stay order on the bail of the four All India Trinamool Congress leaders who were arrested Monday in the Narada sting case. (PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting case, were admitted to a hospital here early on Tuesday after their health condition deteriorated in a correctional home, an official said.

They were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital as both the politicians complained of breathlessness, he said.

 

The central agency had also apprehended two senior West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee in connection with the case, and all four were taken to Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata late on Monday night.

"Chatterjee and Mitra complained of breathlessness at around 3 am, following which they were brought to the hospital. Both have been kept on oxygen support at the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital. They are stable now," the official of the medical facility told PTI.

Mukherjee, who fell sick in the correctional home, was also brought to the hospital for a check-up early on Tuesday, he said.

 

But the minister was taken back to the jail after completion of the health check-up as he "did not want to get admitted" to the medical facility, the official said.

Mukherjee was again brought to SSKM Hospital on Tuesday morning for some tests, he said.

The health condition of Hakim, however, was stated to be fine.

Following the admission of the two arrested political leaders at the hospital, a large posse of Kolkata Police personnel has been deployed there.

The four were apprehended on Monday morning.

The Calcutta High Court stayed a special CBI court's decision to grant bail to the four who were arrested and charge-sheeted by the agency in the Narada sting tape case.

 

A division bench said it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and direct that they shall be treated to be in "judicial custody till further orders".

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

 

...
Tags: narada sting case, tmc leaders, cbi arrests trinamool leaders, tmc leaders admitted to hospital, madan mitra, sovan chatterjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

CBI arrests 4 TMC men, Mamata storms agency office

Latest From Nation

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda along with K Gopalaiah inaugurates a new COVID-19 care centre, in Bengaluru on May 15, 2021. (PTI)

K'taka govt requests Centre to set up Covid Care Centers with the assistance of DRDO

A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by as COVID sweeps nation

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners. (Photo: File/PTI)

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day

A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow.(Photo: PTI)

WHO reminds Serum Institute of its COVAX commitments amidst soaring demand in India

Employees packing boxes with COVID-19 vaccine at the packaging and dispatch department in Pune, Maharashtra. (Photo: World Health Organisation)

Cyclone Tauktae weakens after making landfall on Gujarat coast

A truck is stranded on a flooded highway near Diu on May 18, 2021, after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India late May 17 with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers, disrupting the country's response to its devastating Covid-19 outbreak. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Dr Reddy’s, Apollo formally launch Sputnik V in Hyderabad

Dr Reddy's is tying up with local manufacturers to produce Sputnik V within the country and it will take three months for technology transfer. — AFP

India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths

An ITBP Stress Counsellor interacts with a COVID-19 patient at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham