Lockdown to continue till May 30 in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 30. The Chief Minister took the decision after speaking to his Cabinet ministers over phone on Tuesday and eliciting their opinion.

Following this, the Chief Minister has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a government order on the extension of the lockdown.

The relaxation period from 6 am to 10 am every day will be continued as usual till May 30.

As the ministers are busy monitoring the Coronavirus curtailment measures and medical services at the field level, the Chief Minister has cancelled the Cabinet meeting, which was earlier scheduled on May 20 to take a decision on extension of lockdown.

The Cabinet which met on May 11 earlier had decided to impose 10-day lockdown in state from May 12 to May 22. It was also decided to convene Cabinet meeting again on May 20 to take a decision on extension of lockdown.

But that meeting now stands cancelled as the Chief Minister has taken a decision to extend the lockdown till May 30.