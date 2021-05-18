Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Kerala govt shuffles ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published May 18, 2021, 2:35 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 2:46 pm IST
KK Shailaja has been praised a lot for handling the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the state
KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan braces for second innings in the state, the CPI(M) state committee on Tuesday announced the new ministerial department of the state, naming Vijayan as the parliamentary party leader and chief minister.

However, the committee dropped KK Shailaja from the ministerial position. Shailaja, who was the Health Minister in the previous ministry, has been praised a lot for handling the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

 

The new ministers named in Pinarayi 2.0 govt are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohd Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George and V Abdul Rahman. Along with them, TP Ramakrishnan has also been appointed as the Parliamentary Party Secretary.

The party has selected MB Rajesh as Speaker candidate and KK Shailaja as Party Whip.

KK Shailaja, also known as, "Shailaja Teacher", had won by the biggest margin in the recent state elections. She won by over 60,000 votes from Mattannur, her constituency.

 

...
Tags: kerala government, pinarayi vijayan, kk shailaja, kerala elections
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


