Curfew extended till May 31 in AP; officials on high alert

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 18, 2021, 12:34 am IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 12:34 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews Covid situation in the state; directs officials to intensify tests
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the Covid-19 management and vaccination with minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and a host of senior officials at his camp office on Monday. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the ongoing curfew up to May-end to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the Covid-19 management and vaccination with minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and a host of senior officials at his camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister laid stress on extending the curfew up to May 31 from 12  noon to 6  am the next day, saying that it would require imposition of curfew at least for four weeks to realise the desired results of breaking the chain of Coronavirus infection. He said only more than 10 days were over since they imposed the curfew and wanted it to be continued with the same timings and protocol.

 

Earlier, the state government announced imposition of partial lockdown from May 5 with relaxation from 6 am to 12 noon, for a period of two weeks.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide medical treatment to the people infected with black fungus disease free of cost under Arogyasri scheme and instructed them to develop a protocol to identify the infected persons and to obtain mandatory permissions to treat them under the Arogyasri scheme.

He called for identification of notified hospitals for providing treatment for such disease. However, the officials informed him that there was a chance of developing such disease among diabetics and those who use high doses of steroids and further informed him that nine cases of such disease were identified in the state so far. Responding to them, the Chief Minister felt the need to be on high alert to keep watch on the disease and provide immediate medical treatment.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy further directed the officials to conduct Covid-19 tests on those who were found to be suffering from fever during the survey and provide them medical treatment in case they were infected with the Coronavirus. He asked the officials to provide all requisite amenities at Covid Care Centres.

Expressing concern over the deaths of parents of two children due to Coronavirus infection leaving them orphans, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to come up with a plan to deposit some amount in the names of the children in banks so that they could get monthly interest on it to meet their daily expenses without facing financial hardships.

 

He called for availing the services of volunteers and Asha workers and strengthening the secretariat system to curb the spread of Coronavirus in rural areas in the state. Later, the officials informed the Chief Minister that out of 47,825 beds made available at 625 Covid Care Centres, 38,492 were occupied and of them, 25,539 were taking treatment under Arogyasri scheme. With regard to medical oxygen, the officials said that out of 590 metric tonnes of it allotted to the state, they were finding demand for 610 MT per day. On Covid-19 vaccination, the officials said out of 75.99 lakh doses allotted to the state by the Centre, they had received 62.60 lakh doses of Covishield and 13.39 lakh doses of Covaxin till May 15.

 

