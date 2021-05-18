Ayurveda Covid medicine given at Krishnapatnam under scanner

Nellore district authorities have deputed a team of officials to Krishnapatnam village for examining medicines being distributed free of cost by an Ayurvedic doctor claiming it prevents and cures Coronavirus. (Representational Photo: PTI)

NELLORE: Nellore district authorities have deputed a team of officials to Krishnapatnam village for examining medicines being distributed free of cost by an Ayurvedic doctor claiming it prevents and cures Coronavirus. The team of officials landed in Krishnapatnam following media reports about a large number of people making a beeline to the village for these medicines.

The team included District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. Rajyalakshmi, District Panchayat Officer M. Dhanalakshmi, Nellore Rural Deputy SP Y. Harinath Reddy, Nellore RDO Suvarnamma, and three medical officers of Ayush Department. They collected samples of medicines and ingredients after eliciting information from Ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah on preparation of medicine, usage and diet restrictions.

Interestingly, the team was baffled when oxygen saturation levels of a software professional from Kanyakumari infected by Covid and suffering from breathlessness jumped to 94 percent from 83 percent within one hour of Anandaiah administering some eye drops.

However, doctors in the team are not convinced. They observed that all eye drops will anyway clear congestion in throat and lungs, paving way for free breathing.

DPO Dhanalakshmi told Deccan Chronicle that they found Covid guidelines being violated at the place, with no record being maintained about people collecting the medicine. “How will we know consequences of using the medicine if there is no record of patients,” she asked. She said local people are giving a good feedback on the medicine. But they cannot allow usage of any medicine unless its efficacy is proved scientifically.

The DPO said Ayush doctors feel distribution of the medicine should be under supervision of government medical officers after making some changes in preparation and ingredients. A report is being prepared on the findings and will be submitted to the Collector. In the interim, officials have instructed Anandaiah to stop distributing the medicine until further orders.