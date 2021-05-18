Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Ayurveda Covid medic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayurveda Covid medicine given at Krishnapatnam under scanner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 18, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Officials have ordered that distribution of medicine be stopped until further orders.
Nellore district authorities have deputed a team of officials to Krishnapatnam village for examining medicines being distributed free of cost by an Ayurvedic doctor claiming it prevents and cures Coronavirus. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Nellore district authorities have deputed a team of officials to Krishnapatnam village for examining medicines being distributed free of cost by an Ayurvedic doctor claiming it prevents and cures Coronavirus. (Representational Photo: PTI)

NELLORE: Nellore district authorities have deputed a team of officials to Krishnapatnam village for examining medicines being distributed free of cost by an Ayurvedic doctor claiming it prevents and cures Coronavirus. The team of officials landed in Krishnapatnam following media reports about a large number of people making a beeline to the village for these medicines.

The team included District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. Rajyalakshmi, District Panchayat Officer M. Dhanalakshmi, Nellore Rural Deputy SP Y. Harinath Reddy, Nellore RDO Suvarnamma, and three medical officers of Ayush Department. They collected samples of medicines and ingredients after eliciting information from Ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah on preparation of medicine, usage and diet restrictions.

 

Interestingly, the team was baffled when oxygen saturation levels of a software professional from Kanyakumari infected by Covid and suffering from breathlessness jumped to 94 percent from 83 percent within one hour of Anandaiah administering some eye drops.

However, doctors in the team are not convinced. They observed that all eye drops will anyway clear congestion in throat and lungs, paving way for free breathing.

DPO Dhanalakshmi told Deccan Chronicle that they found Covid guidelines being violated at the place, with no record being maintained about people collecting the medicine. “How will we know consequences of using the medicine if there is no record of patients,” she asked. She said local people are giving a good feedback on the medicine. But they cannot allow usage of any medicine unless its efficacy is proved scientifically.

 

The DPO said Ayush doctors feel distribution of the medicine should be under supervision of government medical officers after making some changes in preparation and ingredients. A report is being prepared on the findings and will be submitted to the Collector. In the interim, officials have instructed Anandaiah to stop distributing the medicine until further orders.

...
Tags: ayurvedic doctor in krishnapatnam village, bonigi anandaiah, covid medicine in ap, ayurvedic covid medicine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

The present LMO supply from these plants is inadequate and many patients waiting for oxygen beds couldn't be given admissions in the hospitals due to the supply constraints of LMO, — PTI file photo

Sonu Sood does it again, to set up LMO plant in Atmakur

The Chief Minister should leave the farm house first and initiate efforts in lifting the paddy, Bharatiya Kisan Morcha president Sridhar said. — PTI

Paddy not being purchased in Khammam, says Kisan Morcha chief

The National AEFI Committee has said that bleeding and clotting cases following the vaccine shots in India were minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.— AFP

Bleeding and blood clotting identified due to Covishield

Dr Reddy's is tying up with local manufacturers to produce Sputnik V within the country and it will take three months for technology transfer. — AFP

Dr Reddy’s, Apollo formally launch Sputnik V in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths

An ITBP Stress Counsellor interacts with a COVID-19 patient at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: Vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in Kerala

Eligible people have been directed to register in the government website concerned to be included in the priority list. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies; to reach Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD says

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham