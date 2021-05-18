Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh to de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to deposit Rs 10 lakh for orphaned kids whose parents die of Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 18, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said those who are infected with black fungus could get treatment under Aarogyasri scheme
An amount of Rs 10 lakh would be remitted as fixed deposit for each child and they can draw the interest on this for 25 years to meet their financial needs. — Twitter
VIJAYAWADA: Coming to the rescue of children orphaned by the death of both parents due to Coronavirus infection, the Andhra Pradesh government would remit Rs 10 lakh for each such children in bank fixed deposit. They can draw the interest on this for 25 years to meet their financial needs.

Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal told the media here on Monday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision. After 25 years, when these children mature, they can use the money as per their will.

 

An order to this effect would be issued in a day or two. 

He also said those who are infected with black fungus disease could get medical treatment under Aarogyasri scheme. The CM has issued a direction to all medical college hospitals. This is not a killer disease. Those suffering from high blood sugar are more vulnerable to getting infected with this. By proper medication, the disease could be cured, he said. 

On the state level fever survey, the health official said so far 91,000 persons were found suffering from fever. After necessary medical tests, they were provided with home isolation kits. District collectors were asked to admit those with high fever to hospitals and also arrange ambulance service where needed.

 

On the extension of curfew in the state up to May 31, he sounded confident that the number of Coronavirus infections would come down. There already was a slump in the cases in some districts following clamp of curfew in recent days. 

More doctors and other health personnel are being recruited on the lines of last year to attend to Covid duty in the state, he said. 

Tags: children orphaned due to covid, parents die covid, jagan mohan reddy, rs 10 lakh fixed deposit for children orphaned covid, interest on rs 10 lakh fd for 25 years, andhra pradesh help to covid orphan children, black fungus aarogyasri, fever survey andhra pradesh, 91, 000 suffering from fever andhra pradesh, curfew extended till may 31
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


