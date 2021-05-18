Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2021 270 doctors have die ...
270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

Published May 18, 2021, 12:42 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2021, 1:27 pm IST
The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal
Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

 

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29) and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors.

"The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.

 

