54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2020 Tamil Nadu records a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu records another high in COVID cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published May 18, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Total number of persons testing positive for Covid-19 breached the 11,000-mark
Workers wearing protective suits wait to screen and verify documents of migrant labourers in Chennai. (PTI)
 Workers wearing protective suits wait to screen and verify documents of migrant labourers in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu lived down another day of highs on Sunday, as the total number of persons testing positive for Covid-19 breached the 11,000-mark to hit 11,224, even as the state's death toll shot up to 78 with the Health department confirming four more deaths due to the virus.  

For a single day, there was a 33 per cent jump in Covid-19 positive cases to 639 from Saturday's 477, but this again includes 81 infections among returnees from other States into Tamil Nadu.

 

A maximum of 73 of those new positives came from people returning from Maharashtra, three from Telangana, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan and one from Andhra Pradesh. Even discounting those numbers, Chennai alone still had 480 cases.

The overall death rate continues to be flat, partly because of a leap in the number of samples tested. Second, the discharge rate of cured patients is steadily moving up (4,172 as on Sunday), while there has been a drop in the number of "active" coronavirus cases from 7,365 on May 14, to 6,971 on May 17.

It is the Chennai hot-spots and rising positive cases among returnees from abroad and other states, which raises concern for now.

The Chennai picture continues to be truly grim for the Health department. The bulk of the 'active' corona cases (5,219 as on May 17) are in the metropolis, which also accounts for a maximum of 53 deaths of a total of 78 so far.

The corporation zones of Royapuram (1,112 positive cases), Kodambakkam (973), Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (750) and Tyenampet (669 cases) are among the hot-spots in the city. Even among the four deaths confirmed today, two were from neighbouring Thiruvallur district and two cases from the city.

However, 46 of the areas declared 'containment zones' in greater Chennai were deleted from that list today and the barricades in those areas removed, official sources said.

Out of the 849 persons travelling by a special train from New Delhi to Chennai, who arrived here on May 14, only two travellers tested positive for the virus. This is the sort of tenuous balancing the city has been witnessing. The tests of another train load of 847 passengers from Delhi are under process, the Health department said.

Ten lakh PCR kits to come from South Korea

Meanwhile, Health department sources said that Tamil Nadu was awaiting the receipt of ten lakh PCR (the confirmatory test for novel coronavirus) test kits from South Korea, which the State has ordered.

The first batch of one lakh PCR kits reached here on Sunday and the remaining consignments will arrive over the next nine weeks, at the rate of one lakh PCR kits per week, the sources added. This may help Tamil Nadu meet its rising demand for testing samples for the virus, not just going for symptomatic persons.

...
Tags: chennai update, new cases, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

A civic worker walks in front of containment zone during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

TRS politicos oppose new link roads in Hyderabad that could ease traffic pressure

The number of corona positive cases in AP has decreased with registration of only 25 Covid-19 positive cases

Covid cases in AP fall for the first time

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19: Maha records alarming single-day spike with 2,347 new cases

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Post lockdown, 'work from home' could be an option for central government employees

Work From Home a reality for Central government employees soon?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham