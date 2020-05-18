SBI bank employees quarantined in Hyderabad

People walk past an art work displayed on a road urging people to stay home and maintain social distance during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

Hyderabad: Eleven members of the Puranapul branch of State Bank of India were moved to a quarantine facility near Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar on Sunday after a person who tested positive for Covid-19 visited the bank on Saturday.

It is believed that the Covid-19-positive person had used the restroom in the bank, which was also used by some of the staffers.

Public access restrooms have been established as possible sources of contamination and the WHO recommends that such facilities need to be thoroughly disinfected at least three times a day.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Sunday announced that 42 new cases of the disease were registered with 37 of them coming from Greater Hyderabad area. Three migrants tested positive, and the two others confirmed as carrying Coronavirus are from Ranga Reddy district.

According to the department’s Covid-19 bulletin, 21 persons were discharged on Sunday, leaving 525 patients in hospitals. The state has so far registered 1,551 cases of whom 992 have been discharged so far. This includes 57 persons who returned to the state in the past week after travel restrictions were relaxed.