Karnataka covid cases double in 16 days

BENGALURU: In a matter of 16 days, the Corona positive cases in the state have doubled. On May 2, there were only 601 cases and by May 18, it has doubled, reaching 1231, with a whopping 84 cases getting recorded in a single day. State recorded its first Corona positive case on March 9.

These numbers just look like a 'trailer' for the government and the 'main picture' is awaiting them once the state hurriedly opens up to normalcy from Tuesday onwards.

Corona has re-entered green zones- Raichur, Kodagu, Koppal, and Mysuru which had no active cases leaving the state with only 3 districts - Bangalore Rural, Ramanagar and Chamrajnagar in the green zone.

Fifty six of the 84 cases are imported from Maharashtra and three from Chennai.

Of the 84 cases -18 from Bangalore, 17 from Mandya, 8 from Uttara Kannada, 6 each from Raichur and Kalburgi, 5 each from Vijayapura, Gadag, Yadgir, 4 from Hassan, 3 from Koppal, 2 from Belagavi and one each from Mysuru, Kodagu, Bidar, Ballari and Davangere.

All the 17 from Mandya, 6 cases from Raichur and Kalburgi, 5 from Vijayapura and Yadagiri, 4 cases from Hassan, one from Davangere, Mysuru and Kodagu and seven out of 8 cases from Uttara Kannada, 2 out of 3 from Koppal, one out of two from Belagavi are imported from Maharashtra.

One case from Koppal, Gadag and Bengaluru are imported from Chennai.

Two out of five cases from Gadag are reported from its containment zone and two cases were primary contacts of a positive patient.

The case from Ballari has a history of SARI, one from Belagavi was a secondary contact of positive case and the one from Bidar was a primary contact of the infected.

As reported by DC, the Chandni Chowk cluster having a housekeeping staff as a super spreader is growing bigger every passing day and has got an addition of 16 fresh Corona positive cases. All of them who have tested positive are secondary contacts of the housekeeping staff and till date he has added 45 cases.

The other case from the city have a history of travel to Nelamangala.

Karnataka has 672 active cases.