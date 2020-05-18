54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 18 May 2020 Covid-19: Maha recor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19: Maha records alarming single-day spike with 2,347 new cases

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published May 18, 2020, 10:14 am IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 10:14 am IST
With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1,198
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)
 Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 33,053 cases. With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1,198. There are 24,161 active cases in the state, while 7,688 persons have been discharged after recovery.

Out of the total deaths, 38 were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, six in Aurangabad city, three in Solapur city, three in Raigad and one each in Thane, Panvel, Latur and Amravati. According to reports, 34 of them were above 60 years of age, 22 were between 40 and 59 years and seven were less than 40 years. Forty-one out of 63 patients had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

 

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,688 and 14,972 health squads have completed surveillance of 63.83 lakh people. The official said a total of 3,48,508 people are currently under home quarantine and another 17,638 under institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to redesign the containment zones in the city in order to make them more compact and ensure stricter vigilance to prevent the spread of the viral pandemic.

As per the new rules, standalone buildings and chawls have been removed from the list of containment zones. The larger areas will be managed by BMC and MLAs while sealed buildings and chawls will be managed by the society itself.

The move is part of BMC’s news plan to tackle the pandemic by having “water-tight” containment zones. Earlier, the same strategy was implemented in Dharavi where the total number of containment zones were reduced but the number of areas lying in those containment zones were increased.

BMC officials stated that zones have been classified into two categories namely containment zones and sealed buildings. In the new categorization, BMC has used boundaries such as roads, nalas and chawls to seal areas.

The sealed buildings will lie within the larger containment zones and will be managed by societies themselves while the larger areas that have been designated as “containment zones” in the new categorization will be managed by the police, BMC corporators and MLAs.

...
Tags: mumbai, pune, maharashtra, maharashtra covid19, coronavirus in maharashtra, covid19 in india, india coronavirus, covid19 cases, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid19 cases, 53 deaths
Covid19 in India: Maharashtra records highest fatalities followed by Gujarat

Latest From Nation

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

A civic worker walks in front of containment zone during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

TRS politicos oppose new link roads in Hyderabad that could ease traffic pressure

The number of corona positive cases in AP has decreased with registration of only 25 Covid-19 positive cases

Covid cases in AP fall for the first time

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

Post lockdown, 'work from home' could be an option for central government employees

Work From Home a reality for Central government employees soon?

RSS-affiliate BMS to protest 'total withdrawal' of labour laws in BJP-ruled states

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ganjam district. (PTI)

Appraise us about quarantine facilities for doctors: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham