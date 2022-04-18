Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2022 India sees 90 per ce ...
India sees 90 per cent jump in daily COVID cases with 2,183 new infections

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 10:40 am IST
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent
A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram (PTI)
  A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram (PTI)

New Delhi: India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a jump of nearly 90 per cent in cases compared to Sunday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.54 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Besides 213 deaths in Kerala, one fresh fatality was reported in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,21,965 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,827 from Maharashtra, 68,615 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,158 from Delhi, 23,500 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

 

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

